BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Seven-year-old business owner Tuukka Saari is making his second donation to charity from his tie-dye shirt business, Tie-Dye by Tuukka.

The young entrepreneur began doing tie-dye shirts after receiving a kit for his birthday. He then started making shirts for his family and friends, which evolved into his own business. With his tie-dye business he’s saving money for a new Lamborghini and giving charity donations.

He’s making his second donation to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. The organization is hosting a kickoff ceremony Wednesday night at Snake Spring Park in Bedford to present the $425 check. It took him 110 shirts to get that amount.

Tuukka picked this ceremony out of a connection with one of his grandfather’s friends. He wanted to know that his small donation would make a big difference in helping those participating.

“One of my papa’s friends had a girl that was 17 or 20 that passed away,” Tuukka said. “I just give them money so they can help more people.”

His first donation was to Your Safe Haven Inc., which is a domestic abuse and sexual assault non-profit.

Tuukka said business is growing a lot, and he sold 120 shirts this month.