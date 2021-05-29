Seven Springs to host first ever UTV Red Bull Mountain Scramble on Memorial Day

SEVEN SPRINGS, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first ever Red Bull Mountain Scramble, that will feature over 100 amateur and professional UTV (utility terrain vehicle) riders, will take place at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on Memorial Day.

The event will transform Seven Springs’ Ski Resort into an ultimate side-by-side off-road racecourse. This is part of a multi-stop collection of SXS (side-by-side) races in the Red Bull Scramble Series for amateur and professional racers.

Organizers of the event say the race re-imagines a prominent Seven Springs’ Ski Resort that will challenge drivers on a custom course. The course will feature back-country woods, mountainous terrain, as well as endurance racing. Racers of all skill-sets are encouraged to participate.

The event will provide two competitive race classes, with the SXS Pro class for more experienced racers and the SXS Sportsman for amateur off-road enthusiasts.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort on Monday, May 31. Races are set to begin at 10 a.m., with an award presentation on a podium to follow at noon.

Mitch Guthrie at the 3rd stage of Rally Andalucia in Villamartin, Spain on May, 2021 // SI202105150128 // Usage for editorial use only //

Mitch Guthrie performs at the 2nd stage of Rally Andalucia in Villamartin, Spain on May 15, 2021 // SI202105140184 // Usage for editorial use only //



Mia Chapman competes in the 2019 Red Bull Crandon World Cup at Crandon International Off Road Raceway in Crandon, Wisconsin, USA on 1 September, 2019. // Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool // SI201909010707 // Usage for editorial use only //

For more information on the Mountain Scramble, or for registration information, visit the Red Bull Mountain Scramble’s website.