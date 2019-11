CHAMPION, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was the first day of the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley.

An estimated 500 skiers and snowboarders lined up early to make their first runs of the season at Seven Springs.

Courtesy of Seven Springs.

The slopes are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and will close for the upcoming midweek period.

Future hours of operation are expected to be announced soon.