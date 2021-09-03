Seven Springs Mountain Resort to hire 1K employees for winter

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven Springs Mountain Resort is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees for the upcoming winter season.

The resort is wanting to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. To help reach this goal, they will be holding a job fair on Sept. 25, a hiring party on Oct. 16 and start their Winter Walk-In Wednesdays starting on Sept. 8. Applicants are welcome to stop in during the Winter Walk-In Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Available positions include snowmakers, lift operators, snowcat operators, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants and ski rental attendants. Hotel and food and beverage positions include housekeeping, front desk agents, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, resort security, massage therapists and more.

Seven Springs also offers their employees unique perks such as season passes for skiing and snowboarding and discounts on additional season passes for immediate family members and resort activities.

“Throughout the Summer, we have been eagerly planning for another exciting winter on the mountain and now is the perfect time to secure a job unlike any other out there,” said Seven Springs Mountain Resort Human Resources Manager Jim Singer. “Whether you are a high school or college student looking to line up work for the winter or an active adult or retiree looking for a new fulfilling opportunity, we have something for everyone.”

Those attending the hiring events are encouraged to apply in advance at 7springs.com.