Seven Springs Mountain Resort recovering from COVID-19 pandemic

SEVEN SPRINGS, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven Springs Mountain Resort took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and now are trying to recover.

By mid-march, they furloughed nearly 2,100 employees across their three resorts.

Now, they’ve hired about five hundred of those people back and say the more business they get, the more they’ll be able to bring back.

“Our bread and butter in the summertime, business wise, is festivals..you know rib and wing festival, wine festival…weddings are being canceled because 250 people are not allowed inside together and conferences too. I mean we can’t do anything larger than 25 which makes it hard to have a conference at our place,” said Alex Moser, Director of Communications and Marketing.

Moser adds that business conferences alone bring in more revenue for the resorts than the entire winter season and hopes everything will be back to normal by next year.