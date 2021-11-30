Seven Springs Mountain Resort opening slopes to skiers, snowboarders

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because starting this weekend, you’ll be able to hit the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

The resort officially kicks off its winter season this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the resort said in a release. The opening weekend tickets are $72 per adult and $55 per child ages 6 to 11. Lodging will be available in the hotel, cottages and chalets, and condominiums.

The resort’s snowmaking team has been working on preparing the resort since Nov. 22. They spent the past eight days stacking up “massive piles of snow at every opportunity,” the resort added.

Those returning this year will notice a new chairlift thanks to a major improvement project the resort undertook. The Doppelmayr Alpen Star fixed-grip quad chairlift replaced the venerable Avalanche lift and will open when the terrain it services opens.

Additionally, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Resort will continue to create snow ahead of opening in early- to mid-December.

Skiers and snowboarders are asked to check the “Snow Report” each morning for the most up-to-date information on conditions and available terrain.

More information on the resort can be found on their website.