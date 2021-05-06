New chairlift installed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Getting around at Seven Springs Mountain Resort just got easier.

The resort announced that it’s installing a new chairlift for the 2021-2022 season. This is a state-of-the-art Doppelmayr Alpen Star.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

The new avalanche lift will increase the uphill capacity from 1800 to 2400 people per hour. It will feature 7 towers, 88 chairs and a 200 horsepower electric motor.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss