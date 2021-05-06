New chairlift installed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Getting around at Seven Springs Mountain Resort just got easier.

The resort announced that it’s installing a new chairlift for the 2021-2022 season. This is a state-of-the-art Doppelmayr Alpen Star.

The new avalanche lift will increase the uphill capacity from 1800 to 2400 people per hour. It will feature 7 towers, 88 chairs and a 200 horsepower electric motor.