Seven Springs, Hidden Valley Resorts to hire over 400 employees

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven Springs and Hidden Valley Resorts plan to hire over 400 employees at its job fair April 24 and May 15.

Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are hiring for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for the summer season, along with internships. Seven Springs said employees receive a multitude of perks including discounts on resort-wide activities including outdoor adventures, sporting clays, golf, spa services and swimming.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to apply in advance on Seven Springs’ website. Candidates are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing during the job fair. Conditional job offers may be extended at the fair.

“If you enjoy the mountains and working with a team of resort professionals who are passionate about their craft, join us this summer,” Human Resources Manager Jim Singer said. “The community and culture at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are something you can find nowhere else and our unique perks set our resorts apart in creating a wonderful place to work. Join us this summer as a resort professional for the adventure of your life!”

If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can view available positions and apply online.

DETAILS

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 12 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, 12 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Seven Springs Mountain Resort

777 Waterwheel Drive

Seven Springs, PA 15622

Seven Springs Mountain Resort Conference Center

CONTACT INFORMATION: 814-352-2012