Seven high schools around Clearfield compete in Mr. Gridiron contest

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 30th annual Mr. Gridiron contest is currently underway. The contest aims to raise money for the American Cancer Society by having local football players compete, not on the field, but in their community.

This year, each of the seven high schools around the Clearfield area have chosen three to four of their players to compete for your vote and donation.

The player who receives the most donation money will be given the title of Mr. Gridiron for the 2020 football season.

However, for DuBois senior Dale Kot, the wide receiver for his team, Mr. Gridiron isn’t as much of a contest as it is a way of showing his support for the community.

“I enjoy helping those with cancer and hope the donations go far as possible,” said Kot.

The statement is something that Coach Wingord agrees with. “What matters is all the communities and the kids from all the schools, the money that’s raised is going to a cause that’s helping those that are really affected by things that not all of us are.”

Tom Webb, the athletic director at Moshannon Valley says that the fundraiser benefits both the cause for cancer and athletes learning to give back. “The students benefit a lot from giving back to the community, that’s one aspect of the project that I think we have no trouble with them completing because they do get out in the community so much.”

You can find donation boxes at a number of area businesses around Clearfield County, such as Snappy’s.

Fundraising runs through the end of the month, with Mr. Gridiron being crowned on November 8.

You can also mail in your donation to the American Cancer Society in Clearfield at 108R 2nd St, Clearfield, PA, 16830.

The list of players competing is as follows:

Clearfield Area High School

Nick Domico

Zane Inguagiato

Jake Lezzer

DuBois Area High School

Chandler Ho

Bobby Kennis

Dale Kot

Curwensville Area High School

Curtis Caldwell

Michael Lezzer

Jayce Witherite

Moshannon Valley Junior/Senior High School

Jaden Coder

Michael Kephart

Aaron Wonderling

Trey Lyons

Glendale Junior-Senior High School

Colt Bickford

Garret Misiura

Baine Seilhamer

West Branch High School

Will Herring

Noah Hoffner

Camden Kopchik

Kyle Moore

Philipsburg-Osceola High School