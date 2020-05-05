Seven drug leaders arrested in Indiana County bust

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTA) — Seven leaders of a drug trafficking organization distributing crack cocaine and methamphetamine throughout Indiana County and surrounding areas were arrested and charged federally with drug trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.
A one-count criminal complaint, unsealed today following the defendants’ arrests, names
the following defendants with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 28
grams or more of crack cocaine:
• Jelahn Williams, 25, of 2130 S. Frazier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143;
• Malik Byers, 28, of 1523 South Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146;
• Ahmed Doumbia, 26, of 1795 Lisa Drive Indiana, PA 15701;
• Dayton Melton, 22, of 231 East Sydney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119;
• Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, of 14 South 11th Street, Indiana, PA 15701; and
• Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of 2033 South John Russell Circle, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
A separate, but related, one-count criminal complaint unsealed today names Tamir
Washington-Jenkins, 23, of 14 South 11th Street, Indiana, PA 15701, as the sole defendant.
Washington-Jenkins is charged with possession with intent to distribute/distribution of 50 grams or
more of methamphetamine.
“Today, we’ve successfully dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking network operating
between Philadelphia and Indiana County,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “This required a major,
coordinated effort to arrest those responsible for trafficking these toxic substances throughout our
communities. Indiana District Attorney Bob Manzi and I remain committed to combatting the drug
threat – and the violence associated with it – and prosecuting those who prey on our vulnerable
citizens.”
“The ongoing partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement are incredibly
important when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers,” said Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. “My office is proud to partner with the men and women of law
enforcement to make today’s arrests possible. The bottom line is that Indiana County is safer now
than it was just twelve hours ago because these drug dealers are locked up. This should send a clear
message to drug dealers thinking about setting up shop in Indiana County: get out!”
According to the Criminal Complaint, the investigation in this case has revealed that from
January 7, 2020, to April 18, 2020, the defendants have been engaged in a conspiracy to transport
crack cocaine from the greater Philadelphia area for distribution in Indiana County, Pennsylvania
and the surrounding region.
The investigation has shown that, during the time period Williams, Byers, and/or Doumbia have made multiple trips from Indiana, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they have obtained large quantities of crack cocaine from/with Melton and/or Daniels-Wheeler and/or others, brought the crack cocaine back to “trap locations” in Indiana, including, frequently, an apartment rented by Johnson-Holland, and distributed the crack cocaine in Indiana to drug purchasers and street-level dealers.
The Criminal Complaint contains samples of calls between the defendants.
The Criminal Complaint filed against Tamir Washington-Jenkins alleges that on October 10,
2019, members of the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force completed a controlled buy
of methamphetamine from Washington-Jenkins. Washington-Jenkins provided the suspected
methamphetamine to a confidential source/undercover officer in exchange for $1,600 in controlled
funds. Lab testing confirmed that the substance provided by Washington-Jenkins contained
methamphetamine and weighed 54.99 grams.
“Even during today’s pandemic, Homeland Security Investigations continues to work to
remove violent drug offenders from the streets of Pennsylvania,” said Assistant Special Agent in
Charge, HSI Pittsburgh, James D. Abbate. “HSI remains committed to working with our local,
state and federal partners to keep our communities safe.”
For each of the defendants, the law provides for a penalty of not less than five years’ to not
more than to 40 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing
Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and
the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant(s).