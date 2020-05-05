Seven drug leaders arrested in Indiana County bust

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTA) — Seven leaders of a drug trafficking organization distributing crack cocaine and methamphetamine throughout Indiana County and surrounding areas were arrested and charged federally with drug trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

A one-count criminal complaint, unsealed today following the defendants’ arrests, names

the following defendants with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 28

grams or more of crack cocaine:



• Jelahn Williams, 25, of 2130 S. Frazier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143;

• Malik Byers, 28, of 1523 South Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146;

• Ahmed Doumbia, 26, of 1795 Lisa Drive Indiana, PA 15701;

• Dayton Melton, 22, of 231 East Sydney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119;

• Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, of 14 South 11th Street, Indiana, PA 15701; and

• Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of 2033 South John Russell Circle, Elkins Park, PA 19027.



A separate, but related, one-count criminal complaint unsealed today names Tamir

Washington-Jenkins, 23, of 14 South 11th Street, Indiana, PA 15701, as the sole defendant.

Washington-Jenkins is charged with possession with intent to distribute/distribution of 50 grams or

more of methamphetamine.

“Today, we’ve successfully dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking network operating

between Philadelphia and Indiana County,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “This required a major,

coordinated effort to arrest those responsible for trafficking these toxic substances throughout our

communities. Indiana District Attorney Bob Manzi and I remain committed to combatting the drug

threat – and the violence associated with it – and prosecuting those who prey on our vulnerable

citizens.”

“The ongoing partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement are incredibly

important when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers,” said Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. “My office is proud to partner with the men and women of law

enforcement to make today’s arrests possible. The bottom line is that Indiana County is safer now

than it was just twelve hours ago because these drug dealers are locked up. This should send a clear

message to drug dealers thinking about setting up shop in Indiana County: get out!”

According to the Criminal Complaint, the investigation in this case has revealed that from

January 7, 2020, to April 18, 2020, the defendants have been engaged in a conspiracy to transport

crack cocaine from the greater Philadelphia area for distribution in Indiana County, Pennsylvania

and the surrounding region.

The investigation has shown that, during the time period Williams, Byers, and/or Doumbia have made multiple trips from Indiana, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they have obtained large quantities of crack cocaine from/with Melton and/or Daniels-Wheeler and/or others, brought the crack cocaine back to “trap locations” in Indiana, including, frequently, an apartment rented by Johnson-Holland, and distributed the crack cocaine in Indiana to drug purchasers and street-level dealers.

The Criminal Complaint contains samples of calls between the defendants.

The Criminal Complaint filed against Tamir Washington-Jenkins alleges that on October 10,

2019, members of the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force completed a controlled buy

of methamphetamine from Washington-Jenkins. Washington-Jenkins provided the suspected

methamphetamine to a confidential source/undercover officer in exchange for $1,600 in controlled

funds. Lab testing confirmed that the substance provided by Washington-Jenkins contained

methamphetamine and weighed 54.99 grams.

“Even during today’s pandemic, Homeland Security Investigations continues to work to

remove violent drug offenders from the streets of Pennsylvania,” said Assistant Special Agent in

Charge, HSI Pittsburgh, James D. Abbate. “HSI remains committed to working with our local,

state and federal partners to keep our communities safe.”

For each of the defendants, the law provides for a penalty of not less than five years’ to not

more than to 40 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing

Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and

the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant(s).

