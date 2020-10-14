Seven arrested in Clearfield on various charges, warrants

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police arrested seven people on Tuesday for various criminal acts including drug violations and probation warrants.

According to the report, police assisted Clearfield County Probation at 400 Hill Street Extension on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Upon arriving, police state they watched as 21-year-old Curtis Milligan and 30-year-old Michael Warrick engaged in a hand to hand drug deal behind the house. Both were taken into custody and found to be in possession of controlled substances including meth and heroin.

Inside the house, police report they found several people who were on probation and either failed to report or absconded. While taking them into custody, 28-year-old Tanner Alley was found to be in possession of meth and paraphernalia.

A total of seven people were taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail on various offenses. Lawrence Township was assisted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Dept., Clearfield Probation, and Clearfield Borough Police.