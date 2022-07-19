BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Service Paws of Central Pennsylvania will be holding its 6th Annual PAWing It Forward Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 20.

Service Paws is a non-profit organization that financially helps service dogs and their owners. 91 golfers have already signed up for their 10th anniversary tournament which will be held at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.

“This will help us get the money we need to sponsor service dogs. Last year we sponsored five service dogs, we hope to do ten this year,” Service Paws Chairman of the Board Joseph Fagnani said. “So that’ll cost over a $100,000 because the average cost is somewhere in the area of $10,000 to $12,000.”

The organization says they strive to help give service dogs to adults and children dealing with issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Autism and even diabetes to help them regain their independence.