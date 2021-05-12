SERT team on scene of hostage situation in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are on the scene with the SERT team in what has been confirmed as a hostage situation in Somerset County.

Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas confirmed they were called sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to Reading Mine Road outside of Stoystown.

One man is reportedly holding a woman hostage. Last known, the suspect was unarmed but an update hasn’t been given in some time.

Thomas related that the situation is considered domestic in nature. The suspect is known by law enforcement for previous incidents.

SERT is working to resolve the situation as peacefully as possible. Thomas stated that once SERT is on the scene, they handle everything from here on out.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we confirm more information from the scene.