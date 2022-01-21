SERT unit finds fentanyl, $9.5k in Johnstown home with kids inside

Perry Leach, 45, of Johnstown, and Sean Denike, 46, of Philadelphia, are behind bars following a search warrant executed by the Cambria County SERT team. (via Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars after a SERT unit response turned up a large amount of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash that were within reach of two children.

45-year-old Perry Leach mugshot (via Cambria County Prison)

The Cambria County SERT unit reportedly found a large baggie of fentanyl with pieces of crack cocaine that was being cut up and $9,500 cash inside a home at the 800 block of Woodvale Avenue in Johnstown, according to court documents. They also found cellphones and other drugs in knotted baggies.

Additionally, officials noted that two children were inside and were within reach of the large quantities of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Sean Denike mugshot (via Cambria County Prison)

The search warrant was executed at 8 a.m. Thursday, and 45-year-old Perry Leach, of Johnstown, and 46-year-old Sean Denike, of Philadelphia, were arrested. They both face drug-related charges as well as corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Leach and Denike are both confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of their $50,000 cash bail each. Their preliminary hearings are slated for Feb. 1.