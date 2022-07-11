BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three people are now behind bars in Bedford County after state police activated their SERT when they went to serve a felony warrant at a home, according to state police.

Matthew Lehman, 40

On July 7 at about 9:19 p.m. state police went to a residence at the 1200 block of Schellsburg Road in Kimmel Township to serve a felony warrant to Matthew Lehman, 40, of Imler, according to the criminal complaint. When they got to the home, state police spoke to Dana Grabill, 42, who told them that Lehman was not at home, however, he was observed by police trying to exit through the back door.

Lehman then went back inside to Eileen Grabill’s, 83 bedroom where everyone was barricaded in the home, including two children, ages 14 and 15, according to court documents.

The Pennsylvania State Police SERT was called to come and assist with trying to get Lehman out of the home but everyone inside refused to exit. At about 2:55 p.m. on July 8, Eileen was the first one to exit the home, everyone was taken into custody when the rest exited, state police noted.

State police then interviewed the children, Eileen, and also Lehman back at the state police barracks. The children told police that everyone was staying in the room, spending time with each other, until they were forced out, according to the criminal complaint.

Eileen told police that she woke up to the police lights outside of her home but went back to sleep after thinking “it was not her business,” police noted. She also told the police that everyone was inside her room during the incident.

When Lehman was interviewed, he reportedly told police that he wasn’t worried about them throwing “flash bangs” or shooting at the windows since they knew there were children in the room. He also told police that it was decided by everyone that he shouldn’t turn himself in, police noted.

Eileen and Dana Grabill face charges of hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children and also recklessly endangering another person. Both are in Bedford County prison with bail set at $15,000 each.

Lehman faces charges of flight to avoid apprehension endangering the welfare of children and also recklessly endangering another person. He is in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

All three have a preliminary hearing set for July 13.