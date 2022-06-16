JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police.

Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on McCutcheon Road in Eldred Township at about 10:31 a.m. on July 7, 2021. The witness told police that they heard a crash sound and saw the ATV into the trees along with Miller lying on the road. The 6-year old boy was crying with “a bump on his head,” according to the criminal complaint.

After Miller regained consciousness, he allegedly got the boy, said “we have got to get out of here” and took off on the ATV, police noted.

Police reported that they learned from medical records that the boy suffered facial, skull, orbital and nasal fractures along with a spinal fluid leak and that he had to undergo multiple surgeries from the crash.

Miller admitted to police that he was the one driving the ATV when it crashed. police noted that he also does not a proper license and that the ATV did not have a permit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Besides endangering the welfare of children, Miller also faces charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle, of recklessly endangering another person driving while operation privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, failing to report an accident to police among others.

Miller has an unsecured bail amount set at $10,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for June 16.