CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sephora is opening inside the Kohls located in State College.

The Kohls at 275 Colonnade Blvd. will house the beauty store starting April 29. This is the first Sephora to open in Centre County.

This is part of an initiative with Kohls to add Sephoras to over 400 new locations in 2022.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. ” We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores.”