Sensory walkway added at Curwensville school

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Curwensville elementary students are leaping to success with a new sensory walkway.

“General education kids, special education kids, they all love it,” learning support teacher Haley Strong said. “They’re all hopping down the hallway, they’re all bear crawling, crab walking, it’s been pretty fun.”

The path was designed entirely by four learning support teachers who saw their students needed something to get them back on track when they’re overstimulated during class.

“I have a two hour math class three days a week, which is a long time to sit still and do math, so this will be great for my kids to get a break and move through the hallway,” learning support teacher Lauren Holland said.

Students go through a number of different obstacles that incorporate movement, learning and refocusing.

Kids will be able to use it during classes and sensory breaks.

Even parents said this walkway will be a big help during the school day.

“Seeing this and watching him interact with it, taking a couple minutes to get that chance, is just really special,” Ashley Bortot said.

“It’s amazing,” Traci Webber said. “He came home talking about all the things. I think the team here is just unmatched.”

The teachers raised the money for the project within six hours.

They plan to use the extra money to expand the sensory walkway or add more activities throughout the school.