Seniors struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Seniors are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, yet there is still no state plan to help the elderly register to receive the vaccine.

For some seniors getting online to register for the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t so simple.

“Well if you don’t have access to a computer that’s a major hassle. If you don’t have families that have access to a computer they still don’t get on it,” client care coordinator of Home Instead Senior Care, Ellen Montgomery said.

Montgomery said seniors resorting to calling vaccination sites are facing a different set of issues.

“They’re so frustrated by being put on hold and then it being discontinued or being told there’s no vaccine, you just wasted 2 and a half hours of your time on hold and there’s no vaccine available, there are no appointments available,” Montgomery said.

The clients she spoke with who were able to get the vaccine had family members help them register and take them to the sites with vaccines available, but they had to travel.

“They’re going out of the county to be able to get their shot, two of our seniors have gone to State College one went to Indiana County, so it really is not a good system for our seniors on how to get registered and how to get to the places,” Montgomery said.

To help out any senior citizen that doesn’t feel comfortable driving, Home Instead Senior Care said they can provide a ride to your vaccination appointment, but Montgomery said a better system is in need to get vaccines to those who need it most.

Montgomery said many clients she spoke with are giving up, but she’s encouraging seniors to have patience and continue their efforts for the vaccine.