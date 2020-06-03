Seniors at Cambria Heights honored with video from three celebrities during graduation ceremony

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many students have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including those at Cambria Heights. COVID-19 moved their graduation ceremony to a local drive-in where they got a special surprise.

Even though the seniors didn’t see their year end the way they wanted it to end, Principal Ken Kerchenske and other Cambria Heights staff wanted to make sure their hard work was honored.

“Schools had thrown different ideas around. Some were going to wait until the end of the summer to see if they can have a traditional ceremony but we wanted to do something and had a drive-in right in the school district,” says Kerchenske.

Firefighters and police led a parade through the town and to the drive-in.

“I saw people from my preschool years, my kindergarten teacher, I saw the elementary teachers, middle school teachers…I saw everybody from my past. Without that parade I wouldn’t have seen them,” says Alice Hoover, Graduate at Cambria Heights.

Hundreds gathered throughout the town for the parade but the students had another surprise waiting at the drive-in with a special video from three celebrities.

“Mike Gesicki tight end for the Miami Dolphins, Jack Hannah of the Columbus Zoo and Natasha Bedingfield. She was able to come up with messages from them wishing our seniors good luck and congratulations,” says Kerchenske.

“That really hit home with me because that was a big part of my childhood. My sister and I sing that song sometimes, my friend and I bust that out in the car…it’s just a real good throwback. Just seeing her message and how she tied that in with her song, that was really cool,” says Hoover.

Hoover just graduated and says those three months out of school were tough but made them stronger.

“I don’t know if our perspectives would’ve been the same if we had a regular school year. We might’ve walked through that parade and said whatever. Since we had a tragic couple of months, it really made those great moments spectacular.”