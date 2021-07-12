SeniorLIFE Altoona has groundbreaking ceremony for new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – SeniorLIFE Altoona held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for their future state-of-the-art location on Fairway Drive in Altoona.

This new location is much bigger than their current location on 12th Avenue measuring 15,000 sqft. This location will include a full-service kitchen, a large recreational area for speech, physical and occupational therapies and an expansion of the social services department and medical clinic.

The ceremony began around 11 AM. County Commissioner Erb and Mayor Pacifico were among the few officials to attend the ceremony. Nine members were the first to start the shoveling that included Mayor Pacifico and County Commissioner Erb.

The location will not only be larger, but it will provide a better transportation system for members and build upon the Altoona community. Executive Director of SeniorLIFE Altoona, Alyssa Stephens, says that members will be moved in as soon as possible once the project is complete.

SeniorLIFE Altoona future location on Fairway Drive Courtesy: Faith Sobel, Marketing Coordinator

“Our members are really excited to get a bigger new location,” Stephens said. “And continue to be provided the access that our services provide.”

The project is expected to be fully operational by early next year.