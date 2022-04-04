BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Senior Job Fair to help the workforce in the Bedford County region.

This new event aimed to help the workforce and build connections with a market that’s not the easiest target. This event is meant for senior and active retirees aged 55 and over, but it’s open to everyone.

The fair will kick off with breakfast and then proceed to the networking. You do have to register for the breakfast before the event. The fair will feature local employees, including the Humane Society and Omni Bedford Springs.

Besides the fair, a panel will also discuss the benefits for companies and employees and financial guidelines for social security. However, according to Monster, there are benefits to hiring those aged 55 and over. That includes being willing to stay in the job longer, having more experience, and being attentive to customers.

Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Kellie Goodman Shaffer said that this provides an opportunity for both employers and candidates. That’s because they build connections and are willing to be flexible.

“It’s also an opportunity. If you have an area with many active seniors, think about the amount of wealth, experience, and expertise they have,” Shaffer said. “I think local companies, especially during this time when the workforce is a challenge everyone, need employees to realize this opportunity and take advantage of it is really important.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The event will be held at the Homewood at Spring House Estates on Friday, April 8. The fair will go from 9 to 12 p.m.