Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program following new guidelines during pandemic

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency will be distributing Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program food vouchers with new guidelines this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following last year’s protocols, all vouchers in 2021 will be distributed via mail. Those wishing to receive a voucher must request an application by calling the Clearfield County Area Agency Inc. special Farmer’s Market at 814-765-2691.

Applicants must be 60 years of age or older by 12/31/2021 and have a yearly gross household income of less than $23,828 for one or $32,227 for two people. Each qualified senior may only receive the $24 FMNP benefit one time per year.

Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at CCAA offices or Centers for Active Living. All Meals on Wheels Consumers will receive applications with meal delivery.