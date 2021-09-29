Senior center for active living to reopen in Clearfield next week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced the reopening of the Clearfield Center for Active Living. The center will reopen on Monday, October 4, at its new location at 103 N Front St Rear in Clearfield.

The new location will be more spaced out to keep the seniors that come to the center safe and ensure the Area Agency on Aging can continue to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation.

“Social isolation during the pandemic has been extremely hard on the elderly population,” Julie Fenton said, the education coordinator at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

The center will open at 100% capacity, all participants will be screened, and all staff and participants will be encouraged to wear face coverings. Guidelines from the CDC, PA Department of Health, and PA Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the centers.

They will have food, crafts, cards, and bingo for the seniors to enjoy. And most importantly, they will once again be able to socialize with each other.

“I’m going to be here Monday morning at 9:30 with Christmas bells on and lights. I’m that excited about it. And I’ve talked to different people and they are too, we’re ready to get back to normal,” said Nadine Bressler, a member at the active living center.

The center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information can contact the center at (814) 765-9319, or (814) 765-2696.