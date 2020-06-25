Senior at The Village at Penn State completes 830 bicycle laps

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) — A resident at The Village at Penn State completed a milestone just in time for his 83rd birthday.

Eighty-three laps on a bike is a lot for anyone but not for senior resident Jerry Gross. Instead of riding 83 laps to represent the years he’s lived, he decided to take it even further — setting a goal to ride 830 laps around The Village. He did this all while helping the State College YMCA’s Anti-Hunger program.

“Riding around in circles around and around and around, it’s been very boring,” Gross said. “I’ve done it and we accomplish what I set out do.”

His inspiration? A 100-year-old World War II veteran he saw on TV raising money for charity by walking around a track.

“I started thinking gee, that’s kind of neat thing maybe we could do something,” Gross said. “I’m not very good at walking but there’s a track around The Village that’s .62 miles long and I figured I could ride my bike around there.”

Jerry decided to raise money for the YMCA of State College lunches for kids. He started in mid-April and said he would do 15 to 20 laps per day. At ending of his final 3 laps on Thursday morning, Jerry was able to raise over $4,700 in donations.

The total mile around The Village was 514, which event organizers said it’s the equivalent of riding to Columbia, South Carolina.

Jerry Gross celebrates his 83rd birthday on Saturday.