Senator Ward pushes to remove educational roadblocks for students

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Senator, Judy Ward (R-30) announced that the Senate approved legislation to create a smoother transition to high school graduation for students who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.

In the Ward-supported Senate Bill 324, students who face graduation challenges will be appointed a person to review past transcripts and provide essential support to aid the student in reaching their graduation.

Additionally, the bill will provide struggling students with the methods to demonstrate that adequate coursework has been completed. For example, if a student is ineligible to graduate from a new school, that school can request a diploma be issued from the previous school. Assuming all relevant criteria were met at that school.

Senate Bill 324 now moves on to the House of Representatives for consideration. More details on the bill can be found on the Pennsylvania General Assembly website.