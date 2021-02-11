Senator Jake Corman calls for Pennsylvania to be more innovative with vaccine rollout

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania remains in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, and while the governor recently created a task force to help strengthen it, many are still left feeling as if their turn to get the shot will never come.

Senator Jake Corman says he was in support of the force, but hopes they will appoint a leader with logistical experience to oversee it.

According to Corman, Pennsylvania needs to be more innovative.

“We’re seeing other states using sport stadiums, using Chik-fil-a…and anyone in state college understands the logistics of getting people in and out of there, so let’s be innovative, we’re working together,” said Corman.

Corman says their mission is to rule out Covid-19 as quickly as possible, so people can get back to their normal lives.