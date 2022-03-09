CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the nation, at $0.77. That fact, paired with gas prices at record highs, has many people asking how their wallets can get relief at the pump.

“This is taking a major bite out of people’s budgets,” said Corman.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is proposing one idea that would cut gas taxes in half: the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act.

“Every bit helps,” said Jesse Spangler, a Pennsylvania driver.

Corman’s plan would reduce the current $0.59 state tax by about $0.20, but there are several stipulations that would need to happen first.

Corman said maintaining the lost funding comes down to using money from the American Rescue Plan. His proposal outlines $500 million to help fund state police, replacing money that’s currently being used from the Motor License Fund.

“This is what this money is for, it’s for an emergency,” said Corman.

Additionally, PennDOT would need to issue a $650 million bond to ensure critical infrastructure projects remain funded.

To reduce total gas taxes by 50%, the federal government would need to implement a gas tax holiday.

“The governor obviously wrote a letter to the president asking for the federal holiday, so I think he’s obviously sensitive to this,” said Corman.

If Corman’s proposal is approved, the cut could last through December 31, 2022.

“This would have a short term impact. We need to have a larger energy conversation on becoming energy independent so we’re not so reliant on something that’s going on over in Europe that’s driving up gas prices here,” said Corman. “Republican, Democrat, rural, urban, suburban Pennsylvanians, we all should be for this.”

Not all drivers are, however.

“It would only be temporary and then it would be difficult to get it back up again, and then we run into bad roads with potholes,” said John Ford, a Pennsylvania driver. “I think we should just leave it how it is.”

Corman said he hopes to pass the act before April 1, 2022.