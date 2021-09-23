Senator Casey applauds Biden administration for new online tool providing nursing home vaccination, safety data

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After multiple calls for transparency on COVID-19 vaccination rates in nursing homes, Senator Bob Casey‘s requests have finally been answered.

A new online tool featured through Care Compare on Medicare.gov, now allows people to compare COVID-19 vaccination nursing home data, all in one place.

Casey calls the tool critical as he says it will ensure better quality of care.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Casey.

According to the senator, at one point, tens of thousands of people were dying every week because no tools were in place to keep them safe.

“More than 186,00 people died in nursing homes when you add up the residents and workers. We should never allow that to happen again,” said Casey.

Casey says these lives might have been saved if the right information and data had been made available to people sooner.

“Even if it was one life it would be worth the effort the Trump administration was totally reluctant to undertake and other times just slow. There was one period where they had no data for example for the month of March 2020 and April 2020,” said Casey.

While behind in 2020, Casey says he was determined to make sure people were informed going into 2021. Which is why he’s applauding the Biden administration for the new one stop shop online tool. Still, looking at the data, Casey says he’s concerned about the worker vaccination numbers being far too low.

“We can’t be satisfied with those numbers, because if we keep allowing vaccination rates to be low, really anywhere in the country, we’re just inviting more trouble. We’re inviting a new variant. We’re inviting the virus to continue to have a place to go,” said Casey.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.