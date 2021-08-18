Senator Bob Casey visits kids at early learning site, discusses Five Freedoms for America’s Children agenda

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) –Step by Step School for Early Learning in State College welcomed a special visitor through their doors.

On Aug. 18, Senator Bob Casey stopped by for a tour, story time and even a science experiment with the kids.

According to Casey investing in our youth is crucial, which is why he’s pushing to pass his Five Freedoms for America’s Children legislative plan.

“If we’re serious about national security, if we’re serious about growing the American economy, and having the best, not second or third best, the best work force in the world? We got to invest in our kids, and that’s what this is about,” said Casey.

The initiative outlines 5 freedoms, with the first being the freedom to be healthy.

“Every child in America should have the benefit of health insurance,” said Casey.

To ensure every child is covered, Casey recommends automatic Medicaid eligibility from birth through age 18, with parents having the ability to opt out.

“But at least you would have no room for error meaning we would not have 4 million American children as we do now who don’t have health insurance,” said Casey.

The second freedom is to be economically secure.

“We need savings accounts for America’s children,” said Casey.

Casey proposes that this be seeded annually, with $500 in government contributions that children can later use for post-secondary education, a home or business enterprise.

The third freedom is to learn. Casey says this means investing billions of dollars in early learning programs to ensure quality affordable childcare.

The last two freedoms are from hunger and to be safe from harm.

“That’s an attempt to provide dollars for state level programs to protect children from abuse and neglect,” said Casey.

According to Casey his five freedoms would be funded by using tax codes.

A full report on Casey’s five freedoms can be found here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.