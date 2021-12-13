Sen. Corman to host Veterans Service Officer Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) plans to host a Veterans Service Officer Day at his Bellefonte office on Dec. 17.

The event will help connect local veterans with benefits they have earned through their service. Assistance will be available to assist with questions about disability claims, health care, GI bill assistance and any other veteran benefits.

Individuals must schedule an appointment with a representative by calling 814-355-0477. They must be scheduled no later than Dec. 16.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214 or Veterans DD-214. Sen. Corman’s Bellefonte office is located at 236 Match Factory Place.