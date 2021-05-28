Sen. Casey to host drive-in town hall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, June 1, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) will hold a drive-in town hall to hear from constituents in Central Pennsylvania.

The town hall will take place in the Penn State Altoona- Hawthorn Parking Lot at 5 p.m. The address is 3000 Ivyside Park, Altoona, Pa 16601.

The event will take place outdoors. Masks and social distancing are required when attendees get up to speak or leave their vehicles.