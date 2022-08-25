CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-million dollar investment is coming to The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey spoke about the announcement and toured the school on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“These investments are not just needed, essential investments if we’re gonna have the healthcare workforce of the future,” Casey said. “But these are investments that the people of this community deserve.

Amid the continuing skilled-worker shortage, Casey highlighted the $3,000,000 in funding that the institute is receiving from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“What we’re experiencing today is totally unprecedented,” CPI President Richard Makin said.

American Rescue Plan funds will be used to construct the second level of a new three-level Health Sciences Building.

“The workforce challenge right now, finding skilled workforce, is as great as I’ve seen it in my career at CPI,” Vice President of Post-Secondary Education Todd Taylor said.

During his visit, Casey highlighted the need for more healthcare training opportunities in the state.

“You don’t have to go very far in Pennsylvania to talk to a hospital administrator or any kind of health care professional,” Casey said. “Talking about how they need more of these high-skilled professionals to be able to hire.”

An estimated 375 students per year will receive training in the new building. The investment was funded as part of the Economic Development Administration’s Coal Communities Commitment program.

“The Health Sciences Building is gonna be a great opportunity,” Taylor said. “High skill, high demand. A great pathway to careers right here in Central PA.”