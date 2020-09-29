Seizure patient charged after assaulting medical personnel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been charged after he reportedly assaulted AMED personnel who were attempting to treat him for a seizure.

According to police reports, AMED was called to a residence on 11th Street where a man had potentially suffered from a seizure. Upon arriving at the scene, the man was located on the living room floor making uncontrolled movements as well as being in a state of excited delirium.

AMED personnel reportedly administered a ketamine injection to the man that was intended to calm him down to allow the personnel to treat him. However, the man allegedly attempted to push and pull at the first responders trying to stand up.

The man became more aggressive and began to swing his arms around after AMED attempted to subdue him. Police officers arrived at the scene soon after to assist the medical personnel.

The altercation progressed further when the man allegedly struck two first responders in the face and bit another on the arm. Officers managed to handcuff the man and assist AMED personnel in loading the man onto a gurney to be taken outside to an ambulance.

The man later identified as 30-year-old Jared Beere was transported to UPMC for treatment. Medical personnel interviewed by police reported that they believed Beere to have been possibly under the influence of a controlled substance due to his aggressive behavior after being administered the ketamine.

Following the incident, Beere was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment by physical contact.