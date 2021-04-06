“Seed Swap” sprouts in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gardening program is sprouting in Centre County, that encourages the community to connect with home grown food.

The “Seed Swap” is a chance to pick up free seeds for a variety of flowers and vegetables, including zucchini, cauliflower, and pumpkin. You can also drop off seeds that you would like to share with others in the community.

After retrieving your seeds, you can follow a series of videos to walk you through the gardening process. If you watch all of the videos, you’ll be eligible to win a series of prizes including seed starter kits and gift cards to Tait Farm Foods​.

The swap is hosted by Centre Moves, the Student Farm at Penn State, and the State College Borough.

The program kicked off today, April 6, and will run through May 5. Baskets of seeds are available at the Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and Philipsburg libraries, as well as the State College Municipal Building.