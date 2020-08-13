See history come to life at the Old Bedford Village

BEDFORD, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — History comes to life at the Old Bedford Village in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

“We want people to know what the history was like back in that time period of the 1700-1800s,” Joy Cooper, the supervisor and an interpreter at the Old Bedford Village, said. “It was a lot of hardship, but families stayed together. They worked together.”

The minute you enter you get to relive the past.

There are more than 40 log and stone structures, two early school houses, craft shops, a village jail, and interpreters who explain to you what it would be like to live hundreds of years ago.

Each interpreter is responsible for showing visitors a certain skill that was necessary during pre-21st century Pennsylvania. For example, the blacksmith will show you how different household items and tools would have been made for townspeople to buy.

“Our interpreters have learned the history on the buildings themselves so that they can let you know what it was like back in that time period,” Cooper explained.

There are also several hands-on activities visitors can enjoy like making a basket.

In the candle shop you can also hand-dip a candle for $2 to take home with you as a souvenir.

The Old Bedford Village is located at 220 Sawblade Road, Bedford, PA 15522.

There are also several events taking place throughout the year:

August 15-16: Living History Weekend

August 22-23: Meet the Union Generals – A Living History Event

September 5-6: Labor Day Weekend – We Are Coming, Father Abraham

September 19-20: Wild West Weekend

October 3 & 10: Murder Mystery Evenings

October 17-18: Pumpkinfest

December 5 & 12: Candlelit Christmas

For more information about the Old Bedford Village click here.