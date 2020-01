CLARION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interstate 80 Westbound is currently closed between Exit 60 and Exit 53 to clear debris from the roadway after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

It’s reported that this section of Interstate 80 Westbound is set to re-open by around 1:30 PM today.

You can keep up to date with roadways in Pennsylvania by using 511PA by clicking here.