Section of I-80 reopened after crash

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Officials have reopened the section of I-80 at mile marker 120.
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80, leaving a section of the interstate closed.
Lawrence Township Fire Department posted on their facebook saying I-80 at exit 120 is closed. Photos shared show multiple tractor-trailers and a car may have been involved.
You’re urged to find an alternate path and use caution in the area.
