Section of I-80 reopened after crash

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Officials have reopened the section of I-80 at mile marker 120.

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80, leaving a section of the interstate closed.

Lawrence Township Fire Department posted on their facebook saying I-80 at exit 120 is closed. Photos shared show multiple tractor-trailers and a car may have been involved.

Photo: Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1/Facebook

You’re urged to find an alternate path and use caution in the area.

