UPDATE: Section of I-80 closed due to crash, fuel spill

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

I-80 between the 97/DuBois-Brockway exit in Clearfield County and the 81/Hazen exit in Jefferson County has reopened with one lane.

The detour has been lifted, but traffic will still likely be slow as the passing/left lane is still closed going westbound.

CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT is alerting drivers that I-80 westbound is closed between the 97/DuBois-Brockway exit in Clearfield County and the 81/Hazen exit in Jefferson County on Tuesday morning.

The closure, caused by a commercial vehicle crash, is said to be in effect for ‘several hours.’ Crews are currently on the scene and will need to clean up fuel that has spilled onto the roadways as well.

Traffic is being detoured off the Interstate at exit 97 and will follow a detour using Route 219 North into Brockway and Route 28 South through Hazen and into Brookville before reconnecting with I-80 at the 81 interchanges.

