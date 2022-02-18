Section of 22 closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash

CAMBRIA/BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 has been closed as crews work on a tractor-trailer rollover crash.
According to 511pa.com, the crash happened before 1 p.m. on US 22 between the Gallitzin exit and the 22 E Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit.
Details are limited at this time, but there are currently no reported injuries.
