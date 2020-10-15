Secretary of Energy visits Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United States Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, visited Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown today to tour the facility and discuss energy supply chain issues facing America.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation is a non-profit applied scientific research organization and Brouillette had great praises for them.

“What I saw today were advanced techniques, advanced technologies that will lead the future of energy development here in the country. This is important, not only for Pennsylvania’s, it’s important for not only the production of energy here in Pennsylvania which supplies a fair amount of the energy in America but it’s important for all Americans.”

Brouillette also visited Erie for a round table discussion with local labor and energy leaders.