ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega made a pit stop at the Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Altoona Thursday to promote literacy and highlight the proposed education funding.

Ortega celebrated Read Across America week with some elementary school students by engaging with them through their book vending machine. He also read aloud to them in their classroom.

Governor Wolf proposed in his final budget a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding. That includes $1.55 billion to basic education funding, with $200 million dedicated for special education.

Secretary Ortega has been traveling around multiple school districts, highlighting the significance of what this budget could do. He noted that this would help kids behind in learning because of the pandemic and promote success.

“First and foremost, it’s going to help our schools in regards to helping kids make up some of the learning from the past two years,” Ortega said. “But it’s also going to help promote things like improving literacy, improving success for our young folks.”

He read aloud to the students “Your Future is Bright” by Corey Finkle. This uplifting story is similar to the famous Dr. Seuss’s book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.” It discusses the potential every child has and the future that awaits.

This story ties back to Ortega’s note that this funding will allow school districts to invest in a student’s future. For example, he mention to the press the success of Altoona’s STEM program and dual enrollment within schools. These programs aim to get students ready to continue learning once they reach college.

“A lot of things being done like we’re experiencing today at Altoona Area School District that really promotes the applied aspects and really gets young people engaged in the tangible outcomes of learning for the future as well,” Ortega said.