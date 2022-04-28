BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Center for Community Action announced the development of the second Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Blair County residents.

This program is in partnership with the Blair County Department of Social Services. It aims to help people impacted by Covid-19 with rental and utility costs that have increased since March 2020.

Unlike the first program, this program is meant for those mainly indirectly impacted by the pandemic. Executive Director of the Center for Community Action said they started the program primarily to build capacity and reach more individuals in the county.

“This is more directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19, and that could be because you were staying home and had an increase in other expenses,” Mulies said. “Your fuel costs increase, and other items make them eligible for the program.”

Those who are eligible for the program:

Must have been impacted by COVID-19

be below 80% of the Area Median Income for a family of 3, $46,000

Not exceeded eighteen months of assistance prior thru the ERAP-1

Those that are interested can apply through the State Compass website. Anyone having any difficulties can contact the CCA office. Their program is targeted to begin on May 16th.

Their office is scheduled to relocate to Pleasant Valley Blvd from 12th Street on June 1st.