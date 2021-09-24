Second person to face charges after overdose of Saint Mary’s man in 2020

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A second person is in custody after helping to supply drugs that led to an overdose of an Elk County man in early October of 2020.

Kasey Fourness, 30, of Ridgway faces drug charges after police found Tyler Mancuso dead in his home in Saint Mary’s on Oct. 8, 2020, at about 6:18 a.m. Police found empty baggies that were supplied to Manusco by Margaret Winsor with the label “RX360 OUT OF STOCK”. A lab report found that Manusco died from acute Fentanyl toxicity.

Police say they took Winsor into custody after executing a search warrant and finding heroin, $938 in cash, handwritten ledgers, digital scales, about seven grams of meth, two cell phones, drug paraphernalia and multiple glassine stamp bags. In an interview, Winsor said that she got the bags from Fourness.

After police interviewed a witness in May of 2021, it was discovered that Manusco actually got the bags from Fourness within 24 hours of Winsor obtaining them.

Fourness currently faces felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She has a monetary bail value set at $100,000 and currently resides at Elk County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29. Wisor remains in jail awaiting trial.