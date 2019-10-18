Second ‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser held in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– High wind gusts may have put a temporary stop to Nittanyville on Penn State’s campus, but they did not stop folks from rappelling over the edge in Downtown State College.

Those completing the daring act did so to raise money for the Faith Centre in Bellefonte, and Interfaith Human Services in State College, both local nonprofits.

The money was raised by rappellers, who gained sponsors to go over the edge of the Fraser Center… the tallest building (12 stories high) in Downtown State College.

The latest figure given to WTAJ listed the total funds raised from the event at more than $86,000, which each organization will split 50/50.

A bit more on each nonprofit:

Faith Centre houses the Food Bank for the Bellefonte area, along with the Pet Food Pantry for Centre County.

Interfaith Human Services offers the Heating Assistance Program for Centre County, along with financial services tools.

Event organizers said it’s an effective way to draw attention to these two organizations.

“It’s not a 5k, it’s not a golf tournament… and [Thursday] particularly was a whole other adventure because it was so windy. It’s really attention grabbing , therefore it generates a lot of interest for our agencies in our community,” said Nicole Summers, Executive Director of the Faith Centre in Bellefonte.

She said it’s currently “up in the air” if “Over the Edge” will return to State College next year. She told WTAJ a decision will be made on the future of the event in a couple months.