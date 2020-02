ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Police report that they executed a search warrant on Sunday morning and they found a lot more than even they expected.

The search warrant was served at 1100 13th Avenue, Apartment 4 at roughly 9:45 a.m. on February 16.

As you can see in the picture provided, they found various handguns, semi-automatic guns, cash, ski masks, ammo, and other items.

At this point, they report no charges have been filed yet as the investigation is ongoing.