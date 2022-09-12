ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz.

Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook.

Yohn is described as a white female with blonde hair who is 5′ 10 tall and also weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing the clothes in the filtered photo below and police also attached an unfiltered picture in their post.

Picture of what Alysha Yohn was last seen wearing, photo via Altoona police

Unfiltered picture of Alysha Yohn, photo via Altoona police

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information regarding Yohn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona police at 814-949-2489 or to send a message through their Facebook page.