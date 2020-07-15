Search narrows for Veterans Affairs Director

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Board of Veterans have narrowed their search for a Veterans Affairs Director in Jefferson County.

It comes after their previous director resigned earlier this year sparking area veterans to voice their concerns to county leaders. The board has narrowed down a number of applicants and are in the process of interviewing.

All candidates being considered are veterans which was a key concern. Commissioners say the county is hoping to name the director, who is being chosen by the board of veterans, by the end of next week.