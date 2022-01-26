Search leads to drugs hidden under child’s mattress in Johnstown

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man was arrested after a search warrant led detectives to drugs and money hidden under a child’s mattress along with finding multiple stolen guns and clips.

According to the complaint, Cambria County detectives executed a search warrant Jan. 25 with Croyle Township police at a residence in Building 13 at 1201 Solomon Street. Robert Washington, 50, was found in the apartment with a child coming out of the child’s bedroom.

Execution of the warrant found 10 grams of fentanyl under the child’s mattress as well as crack cocaine. $2,000 was also found in a backpack in the child’s bedroom. Police noted they also found an AR rifle that was reported stolen from a home in Croyle Township and five AR-style rifle magazines.

During an interview, Washington took ownership of the items as well as drug paraphernalia that was found by telling police that everything in the home was his. Police later discovered that Washington’s actual residence was another apartment in the same building.

Washington reportedly gave permission to search the second apartment where police found a .45 Glock handgun from under the couch cushions. Police said the handgun was also one stolen from a home in Croyle Township.

Washington is a convicted felon not to possess handguns and has at least one conviction against him for possession with intent to sell, according to police. A robbery conviction against him also prevents him from possessing a firearm.

Numerous felony and misdemeanor charges were filed against Washington including possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and various drug charges with intent to distribute/sell. He was placed in Cambria County Prison unable to post 10% of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.