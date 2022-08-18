CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) State police are searching for a mother and her 10-year-old daughter who were reported missing from their home in Blanchard.

Police say that 44-year-old Crystal Oburn was reported missing with her child from their home on Bald Eagle Street. She was reportedly last seen on Aug. 5. It’s believed she’s driving a light blue Chevrolet.

Oburn is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, roughly 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone who may have been in contact with Oburn is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-355-7545.

A photo of Oburn or her 10-year-old was not available at the time of this writing.